PUBG Mobile India launch teaser video deleted minutes after going live

PUBG Mobile India launch has been teased yet again. The company’s official YouTube channel teased the launch of the currently-banned mobile game in India. However, shortly after uploading the PUBG Mobile India launch video, the developers deleted it.

Eagle eyes on the internet managed to watch the teaser video minutes before it was deleted. The teaser did not reveal the PUBG Mobile India launch date but reiterated that the game is “coming soon”.

The launch date of PUBG Mobile India has been rumoured for quite a while. The popular battle royale was initially expected to launch late last year. However, reports suggested that the developers are yet to get a clearance from the Indian government. To recall, PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite were two of the hundred-plus apps banned in India in early September.

Krafton, PUBG Mobile developers, has been dropping hints of the PUBG Mobile India relaunch on its social media platform. It had posted a teaser on the game’s official Indian Instagram handle that stated, “All New PUBG MOBILE coming to India. Share with your Squadmates NOW!”

The company also said it would maximise data security for its players and adhere to the local regulations. Game developers had also said that PUBG Mobile India would feature customised in-game content to reflect “local needs”. The new changes coming to PUBG Mobile India will include clothing on new characters, green hit effects instead of red, and a virtual simulation training ground setting.

The PUBG Corporation and parent company Krafton are planning to make investments to the tune of USD 100 million in India to “cultivate the local video game, e-sports, entertainment, and IT industries”.