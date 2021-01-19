MARKET NEWS

PUBG Mobile India launch today? Here's the latest development

Is PUBG Mobile India releasing today in India? Here is everything you need to know.

Moneycontrol News
January 19, 2021 / 10:55 AM IST

FAU-G release date in India is scheduled for January 26 on India’s Republic Day. Ahead of the Indian PUBG Mobile alternative game’s release in India, PUBG Mobile India launch rumours continue to float on the web. When will PUBG Mobile India launch? Is PUBG Mobile India releasing today in India? Find answers to all your questions here.

PUBG Mobile India launch details: Everything we know so far

PUBG Mobile announced its comeback late last year in India after the government banned the battle royale. The official PUBG Mobile India launch date remains a mystery. However, rumours are rife that the PUBG Mobile India launch date will be announced this week. 

A PUBG Mobile trailer video leaked on YouTube hints at the possible launch date. The now-deleted video, as stated in a DNA report, claims that PUBG Mobile India could launch between January 15 and January 19. 

Also read: FAU-G release date announced; Akshay Kumar-backed PUBG Mobile alternative to launch on January 26 in India

PUBG Mobile India official launch date has not been announced yet by the company. PUBG Corporation had posted a teaser on the game’s official Indian Instagram handle that stated, “All New PUBG MOBILE coming to India. Share with your Squad mates NOW!” 

The company said it would maximise data security for its players and adhere to the local regulations. Game developers had also said that PUBG Mobile India would feature customised in-game content to reflect “local needs”. The new changes coming to PUBG Mobile India will include clothing on new characters, green hit effects instead of red, and a virtual simulation training ground setting.

Amid the anticipation and launch date rumours, fake PUBG Mobile India links have been spotted online.
first published: Jan 19, 2021 10:55 am

