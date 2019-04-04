Porsche 911 all set for India launch on April 11

German luxury carmaker Porsche has launched the latest iteration of their flagship sports car, the 911. While it retains its iconic body style, it receives many mechanical and technological changes. The car is expected to hit showrooms on April 11, 2019.

One of the most prominent yet subtle changes is bodywork. Though the 911 gets the same flowing design as the previous generation, it gets a sportier and a more aggressive lower grille. The wheels have also been redesigned to look more aggressive. The rear now sports connected tail lamps, just like the Cayenne Coupe. The car also gets new, aggressive-looking rear exhausts.

The interior, too, gets a lot of new features. The car gets a new touch screen infotainment system in place of buttons. The air-conditioning controls are also replaced with touch buttons. The instrument cluster remains unchanged, with Porsche’s signature tachometer in the centre flanked on both sides by digital screens.

The Porsche 911 retains its 3-litre flat six turbocharged petrol engine. It is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. However, the engine has been retuned to make 30 PS more power, which brings the total power output to 450 BHP and 450 Nm of peak torque. An optional Sports Chrono package shaves of 0.2 seconds off its 3.7 seconds sprint to 100 km/h.

The 911 will be pitted against Audi’s R8 and Jaguar’s F-Type among others. It is expected to carry a base price of at least Rs 1.53 crore (ex-showroom).