Last Updated : Mar 09, 2020 07:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo to launch new lineup of smart TVs in Q2 2020: Report

While there’s little to no information about the Oppo TV, it is expected to be powered by Android.

Carlsen Martin

Chinese device maker Oppo unveiled a host of impressive smartphones at different budgets with a major focus on camera performance last week. The Oppo Reno3 Pro Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro were launched with Oppo Kash, the Oppo Watch and the Oppo Enco Free true wireless earbuds.

The company is now gearing up to add a smart TV to its product portfolio. While the Oppo TV is currently under wraps, a report from MyDrivers claims that Oppo Vice President Liu Bo revealed the first TV under the Oppo brand would arrive in the second half of this year.

The report stated that in addition to the high-end smartphone market, Oppo’s layout in the Internet of Things (IoT) field is also accelerating. Liu Bo told media personnel that Oppo’s vision on IoT is to create a multi-terminal, cross-scenario smart life. While details regarding Oppo’s upcoming smart TV are scarce, it will likely compete in the affordable and mid-range TV market.

Last year, Nokia, Motorola, Huawei and OnePlus entered the smart TV space in multiple markets. Xiaomi has seen quite a bit of success in this market, especially in India, where the brand has forced the big players like Samsung and LG, to rethink their “television” pricing strategy. Oppo spin-off brand Realme is also expected to unveil a smart TV this year.

While there’s little to no information about the Oppo TV, it is expected to be powered by Android. We also don’t know if Oppo will launch a TV in India, although it is one of the biggest markets for entertainment.

First Published on Mar 9, 2020 07:51 pm

tags #Oppo #smartphones

