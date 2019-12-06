Nokia 55-inch 4K Smart TV launched in India - here's what it costs

Nokia recently launched its first smart TV in India in association with Indian online retailer Flipkart. The HMD Global brand joins other smartphone OEMs like Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Motorola to expand its product portfolio to smart TVs.

The 55-inch 4K Nokia Smart TV launched at Rs 41,999 and will be available starting December 10 at 12.00 pm. While Nokia has only revealed details about the 55-inch model, the firm will expand its 4K TV lineup in the coming months. Flipkart is also offering a No Cost EMI payment option and a flat Rs 2000 instant discount on prepaid transactions during the first flash sale. Additionally, the online retailer is providing complete TV protection at a launch price of Rs 999.

The 55-inch Nokia TV utilises a 4K ADS panel, a variant of the IPS technology with similar features. The panel outputs 4K UHD resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate. Nokia’s smart TV boasts a 1200:1 contrast ratio, 178-degree viewing angles and a peak brightness of 400 nits. The television also supports wide colour gamut and Dolby Vision. However, the HDR experience might not be up to the mark as there’s no full-array local dimming support but intelligent dimming instead. Visuals are also helped by the integrated MEMC technology.

The Nokia TV features an integrated soundbar system at the bottom. JBL handles sound on the Nokia TV, offering Dolby Audio and DTS Tru Surround on the software front.

Powering the Nokia TV is a quad-core CPU clocked at 1 GHz and Mali-450 GPU paired with 2.25GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. On the connectivity side, the TV supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 as well as two USB ports and three HDMI ports.