Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Technology
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 08:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme Smart TV will arrive at MWC 2020 in Barcelona

Company official confirms Realme TV through tweet reply.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In 2019, Realme emerged as one of the world’s leading smartphone brands, recording impressive sales figures. Most of the brand’s success came in Indian markets, where its price competitive devices resonated with Indian consumers. Realme grabbed a decent portion of Xiaomi’s share in the smartphone market and is now setting its sight on the Mi TV.

Realme CMO Francis Wang recently took to Twitter to tease an announcement about the Realme TV. The reply came after a user asked Wang “What About Realme TV”, in reference to Wang’s earlier post about “India Smartphone Shippment Market Share Q4 2019”.

Wang told the users that information about the Realme TV would be made available as early as MWC 2020. He also used the hashtag “realmeForEveryIndian”, which indicates that India will be a major market for the Realme TV. The hashtag also suggests that the Realme TV will debut in the budget price segment.

Considering Realme is Xiaomi’s biggest smartphone rival in the country, one can only assume the new TV will compete with Xiaomi’s Mi TV lineup as well as other TVs from Motorola, Nokia, TCL, and other such budget brands.

Apart from a smart TV, the Chinese smartphone brand will unveil a fitness band this month. Realme is also launching the Realme C3 in India this week, which will be the company’s first phone to run on Realme UI out-of-the-box.

First Published on Feb 3, 2020 08:36 pm

tags #gadgets #Realme #smart TV

