you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Dec 12, 2019 10:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi Mi TV models dominate India’s smart TV market with 33% market share

IDC report also suggests a 19% and 20% increase in market share over Samsung and LG, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Competition in the Indian smartphone market has heated up in 2019 with competitors matching Xiaomi’s best-value offerings. However, the company continues to maintain a substantial lead at the top, accounting for the country’s highest smartphone market share. But the Chinese tech giant is well ahead of the competition in India’s smart TV market as well.

Xiaomi has consistently released Mi TV models in 2019, bringing in the latest technologies and capabilities at competitive prices. The entire Mi TV range was also updated with native support for Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. Moreover, most Xiaomi Mi TV models currently run on Android 9 Pie TV OS.

IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Smart Home Device Tracker for Q3, 2019 showed Xiaomi had a 33-percent market share for Q3 2019, maintaining its lead for six consecutive quarters. Xiaomi’s Mi TV recorded a phenomenal 69-percent year-on-year growth and 46-percent quarter-on-quarter growth. According to Xiaomi, the IDC report also suggests a 19-percent and 20-percent increase in market share over Samsung and LG, respectively.

Raghu Reddy, Head Categories and Online Sales, Xiaomi India, said, “Our TVs have always upheld the core philosophies of providing a content-first and consistent experience with a focus on India. With our content-first approach, PatchWall 2.0, with its beautiful UI provides over 7 lakh hours of content in 16+ languages, 18+ content partners, live news and more. We focus on consistent experience across our entire MiTV lineup by making sure that all our TVs are upgraded with the same PatchWall experience. Additionally, all our TVs are customised for the Indian consumer with features like Data Saver, Vivid Picture Engine, linear TV integration and more.”

The most affordable smart TV in Xiaomi’s lineup is the 32-inch HD-Ready Mi Smart TV that costs Rs 12,499, while the most expensive model is the 65-inch Mi TV 4X that’s priced at Rs 65,999. The cheapest 4K Mi smart TV is available at Rs 24,999.

First Published on Dec 12, 2019 10:57 am

tags #LG #Samsung #Xiaomi

