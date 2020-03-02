Oppo Reno 3 Pro First Impressions

Oppo's Reno lineup is known for its design language, apart from camera. Can the Reno 3 Pro continue to maintain the reputation? Read below. Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere 1/7 Oppo has launched the Reno 3 Pro in India at a starting price of Rs 29,990. The smartphone features a different set of internals and design as compared to the Chinese variant. 2/7 Inside the box, Reno 3 Pro comes along with a transparent case for its fingerprint magnet back, a 30W VOOC Flash charger and a USB Type-C cable. Oppo has also packed earphones with a 3.5mm jack. Yes, the Reno 3 Pro features a headphone jack. 3/7 The front panel is a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ screen with a peak brightness of 1200 nits and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen does offer good viewing angles from all sides, even in outdoor lighting conditions. The device does offer good grip, thanks to the slightly curved rear panel. 4/7 Oppo has ditched the iconic shark-fin pop-up camera on the Reno 3 Pro for a dual punch-hole cutout. It is the world's first smartphone to feature a 44MP dual front camera setup. 5/7 Oppo's Reno lineup is known for its camera's telephoto zoom capability. Reno 3 Pro continues to feature up to 20x Digital zoom with its 12MP telephoto lens. The quad-camera setup also includes a 64MP f/1.8 primary sensor, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. We will reserve our Reno 3 Pro camera performance results for the full review, which will be up soon on our website. 6/7 Under the hood, Reno 3 Pro features a newly-launched MediaTek Helio P95 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. While benchmarks show the MediaTek processor lagging behind its Qualcomm Snapdragon counterpart, day-to-day usage so far with the device has not been an issue. However, the real test for MediaTek Helio P95 would be during gaming and intensive usage. Besides this, Oppo also claims that Reno 3 Pro's 4,025 mAh battery can be charged from zero to 50% in 20 minutes using its proprietary 20W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0. We will test the claims and cover these aspects in our full review, which will be live soon on our website. 7/7 Oppo Reno 3 Pro boots on Android 10-based Color OS 7 which comes with its own sleeve of tricks and features aiming to improve the user experience. Some of the new features that we liked include new icon styles, live wallpapers, better digital wellbeing controls, among others. First Published on Mar 2, 2020 01:56 pm