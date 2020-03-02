Oppo Reno 3 Pro First Impressions

Under the hood, Reno 3 Pro features a newly-launched MediaTek Helio P95 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

While benchmarks show the MediaTek processor lagging behind its Qualcomm Snapdragon counterpart, day-to-day usage so far with the device has not been an issue. However, the real test for MediaTek Helio P95 would be during gaming and intensive usage. Besides this, Oppo also claims that Reno 3 Pro's 4,025 mAh battery can be charged from zero to 50% in 20 minutes using its proprietary 20W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0. We will test the claims and cover these aspects in our full review, which will be live soon on our website.