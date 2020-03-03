App
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 05:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo Watch confirmed to launch on March 6 alongside Find X2, specs revealed

The smartwatch is rumoured to feature ECG-support, like the Apple Watch.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Chinese device-maker Oppo is gearing up for the Find X2 series launch on March 6 in China. In addition to the premium smartphone series, Oppo will also launch its first smartwatch at the event.

Oppo has been teasing the design of its smartwatch through its social media channels. The company, earlier today, took to its social media channels to announce the official launch date of the Oppo Watch series.

Further, Oppo has also posted some images of the Oppo Watch, giving us more details about the design and colour options. The Oppo Watch seems to have taken some inspiration from the Apple Watch in terms of the screen form factor.

However, the screen is curved on the edges of the Oppo Watch. The Oppo Watch would be launched in three colours — Black, White, and Gold, according to the images posted on Oppo’s official Weibo account.

Specifications of the Oppo Watch are currently under wraps. The smartwatch is rumoured to feature ECG-support, like the Apple Watch.

Though not much is known on the pricing front, we can expect the Oppo Watch to launch in India soon.

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 05:56 pm

tags #gadgets #Oppo #wearables

