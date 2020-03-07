Oppo Find X2 & Find X2 Pro launch: 120Hz WQHD+ display, 65W fast-charge, Snapdragon 865 SoC

Oppo just launched the successor to the Find X in China. The Find X2 and Find X2 Pro are the first two devices to use the "Find" name since the original Find X was unveiled in 2018.

The Find X2 series debuts as Oppo's flagship lineup to compete with the likes of Galaxy S20 series, Xiaomi Mi 10 series and Huawei's P40 lineup. The specifications on both are similar with a few differences, but more on that later.

Oppo Find X2 Specs

The Oppo Find X2 packs a Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. Oppo has equipped the phone with a 4,200 mAh battery and 65W SuperVooc 2.0 fast charging. The Find X2 runs on Android 10 with Oppo's ColorOS 7.1 skin. The device supports Bluetooth 5.1 and opts for dual stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint reader.

One of the standout features of the Find X2 series is its display. The Find X2 sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ (3,168x1,440 pixels) AMOLED display with HDR support and 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage. The panel has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Oppo has opted for a punch-hole notch on the Find X2, which houses a 32-MP Sony IMX616 quad-Bayer sensor and f/2.4 aperture.

On the back, the Oppo Find X2 gets a triple camera setup with a 48-MP 1/43" Sony IMX586 sensor with F/1.7 lens at the helm. The 12-MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera is referred to as the ultrawide angle video camera and features a 6P lens. The final sensor is a 13-MP, f/2.4 telephoto shooter with 5x hybrid zoom. All the three cameras on the Find X2 support Ultra Night mode.

Oppo Find X2 Pro Specs

The Find X2 Pro has a few improvements over its predecessor in certain areas. Firstly, the storage capacity is doubled on the Find X2 Pro. The Pro version also gets an improved camera setup that uses a 48-MP Sony IMX586 ultrawide sensor and a 13-MP f/3.0 telephoto sensor with 10x hybrid zoom.

The device gets a slightly larger 4,260 mAh battery capacity. The Pro variant also packs a special X-axis motor for superior haptic feedback and gets an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro will come in Vegan Leather Orange and Black Ceramic finish and is priced at €1,199 (Approx. Rs 100,000). The vanilla Find X2 is available in Ocean Glass and Black Ceramic and is priced at €999 (Approx. Rs 83,350). The Oppo Find X2 series is expected to go on sale sometime in May.