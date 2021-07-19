Oppo Reno6 Z 5G full specs and design revealed in unboxing video, days ahead of official launch

Oppo recently launched the Reno6 and Reno6 Pro (Review) in India. However, Oppo didn’t reveal the Reno6 Pro+ in India, the flagship model in the series that was revealed in Chinese markets. Now, the smartphone maker is set to launch yet another phone in the Reno6 series in Thailand and Vietnam.

A recent unboxing leak has given us a detailed picture of the upcoming Reno6 Z 5G’s spec sheet. The Reno6 Z 5G is arriving on July 21, but much of its specs and design have already been revealed through leaks and official teasers.

In the most recent video (Posted by Vy Vo Xuan), the Reno6 Z’s retail packaging, price, and colour options had been confirmed. The video shows the smartphone in a blue colour box, inside of which includes the handset, a 30W charging adapter, a transparent cover, a pair of wired earphones, and a USB Type-C cable.

According to the video, the Oppo Reno6 Z 5G is also expected to be priced at $410 (Roughly Rs 30,600) for the sole 8GB/128GB model.

Oppo has previously confirmed that the Reno6 Z 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. The chip will be paired with 8GB of RAM and will also be able to use 5GB of storage as virtual RAM. The phone will pack a 4,300 mAh battery with 30W VOOC charging.

The phone will also feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, although there is no mention of a high-refresh rate. For optics, the Reno6 Z 5G will opt for a triple-camera setup on the back, which includes a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro camera. On the front, the hole-punch cutout houses a 32 MP selfie camera.

The phone is available in Stellar Black and Aurora colour options. The phone weighs 173 grams and measures less than 8mm thick. It runs on ColorOS 11 based on Android 11.