Oppo Reno6, Reno6 Pro launched in India with 90Hz AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, 65W Fast Charging: Check Price, Specs, Offers

Oppo has officially taken the lid off the Reno6 series in India. The Chinese smartphone maker announced the Reno6 and Reno6 Pro in the country. Both phones arrive with 5G MediaTek Dimensity chipsets, high-refresh-rate AMOLED displays, super-fast charging support, and pretty sizeable batteries.

Oppo Reno6, Oppo Reno6 Pro Price in India

The Oppo Reno6’s price in India is set at Rs 29,990 for the sole 8GB/128GB model, while the single 12GB/256GB variant of the Reno6 Pro costs Rs 39,990. The Oppo Reno6 and Reno6 Pro will go on sale from July 29 and July 20, respectively. They are available in Aurora and Stellar Black colour options.

The Oppo Reno6 series will be available for purchase through Oppo’s online store, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Croma, and other retailers. Consumers can avail a cashback of up to Rs 4,000 on HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finsery transactions, while a 15 percent cashback is offered with Paytm.

Oppo Reno6 Specifications

The Oppo Reno6 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It runs on Android 11 based on ColorOS 11.3. The Reno6 packs a 4,300 mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support.

For optics, the Reno6 gets a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. Additionally, the hole-punch cutout on the front houses a 32 MP selfie camera. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and more. The handset features an in-display fingerprint reader and weighs 182 grams.

Oppo Reno6 Pro Specifications

The Oppo Reno6 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone has a larger 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with the same refresh rate and touch sampling rate as the Reno6. Other specifications of the Oppo Reno6 Pro are similar to its vanilla counterpart with some minor differences. While charging support stays the same, the Reno6 Pro has a slightly larger 4,500 mAh battery.

Additionally, the triple-camera setup is replaced with a quad-camera array, although the only new development here is the addition of a fourth 2 MP monochrome sensor. The front camera and connectivity options are the same on both phones, but the Reno6 Pro uses an X-axis linear vibration motor instead of a Z-axis motor. The fingerprint reader is also the same, but the ‘Pro’ model is lighter at 177 grams.