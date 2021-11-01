MARKET NEWS

Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro, Reno 7 SE full specs revealed in recent leak: All you need to know

The Reno 7 series is expected to arrive sometime in November.

Moneycontrol News
November 01, 2021 / 01:26 PM IST

Oppo is gearing up to launch the Reno 7 series later this year. While previous rumours suggested that the company is ditching the Reno 7 Pro+ to launch two versions in the series, including the Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro, a new leak suggests that a third Reno 7 device may be in the cards.

According to the leak, Oppo will launch the Reno 7 SE alongside the Oppo Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro. The Oppo Reno 7 SE will likely be the most affordable device in the series. And while specifications of the Reno 7 series are unknown, they have been leaked in great detail. Before we get into the details of the specs, the Reno 7 series is expected to arrive sometime in November.

Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro Expected Specs

The Oppo Reno 7 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, while the Pro model will likely use a Snapdragon 888 chipset. The Oppo Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro will both use a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display. However, the Pro mode will opt for a 120Hz refresh rate, while the vanilla Reno 7 will get a 90Hz refresh rate.

Both devices will also use a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. The Oppo Reno 7 gets a triple camera setup on the back including a 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor, a 64MP OmniVision OV64B ultrawide camera, and a 13MP telephoto unit. The Reno 7 will use a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16MP ultrawide unit, and a 2 MP portrait camera.

Oppo Reno 7 SE Expected Specs

The Oppo Reno 7 SE is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. The device will pack a 4,300 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. The phone will sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset opts for a triple-camera setup with a 64MP OmniVision OV64B primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP portrait shooter.
