Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G sale in India today: Check price, specifications, offers

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G sale starts today in India. The premium smartphone under Rs 40,000 was launched earlier this month in India alongside the vanilla Reno 6 5G. It competes against the likes of the OnePlus 9R, Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro, iQOO 7 Legend and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G.

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G sale in India

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G price in India is set at Rs 39,990 for the single 12GB + 256GB variant. It comes in two colours - Aurora and Stellar Black.

The Oppo Reno6 Pro will be available for purchase through Oppo’s online store, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Croma, and other retailers. Consumers can avail of a cashback of up to Rs 4,000 on HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finsery transactions, while a 15 percent cashback is offered with Paytm.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G specifications

The Oppo Reno6 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone has a larger 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with the same refresh rate and touch sampling rate as the Reno6. Other specifications of the Oppo Reno6 Pro are similar to its vanilla counterpart with some minor differences. While charging support stays the same, the Reno6 Pro has a slightly larger 4,500 mAh battery.

It has a 64MP quad-camera setup, which includes an 8MP ultrawide sensor and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro. It has a 32MP front camera sensor housed inside the hole-punch cutout.