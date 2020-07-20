OnePlus' first TWS Buds launching in India on June 21: Everything we know so far

OnePlus is gearing up to unveil the successor to the OnePlus X tomorrow. But the OnePlus Nord is not the only product arriving courtesy of OnePlus tomorrow. The OEM is also set to launch its first true wireless earbuds in the form of the OnePlus Buds on July 21.

While details surrounding the OnePlus Buds are relatively scarce, tipster Evan Blass recently shared a picture of OnePlus’ first TWS earbuds.If accurate, then the OnePlus Buds will arrive in three colour options, including Blue (Teal), Black, and White. In a recent interview with YouTuber MKBHD, Carl Pei teased the teal version of the OnePlus Buds. In a recent tweet, the company also confirmed the shape of the earbud.



Even if you're in a noisy environment, your voice will be picked up clearly. #OnePlusBuds: No need to shhh... pic.twitter.com/oT4q2clCS7

— OnePlus (@oneplus) July 17, 2020

The LED indicator on the case is similar to that of Vivo’s TWS Neo earbuds and can be used to monitor battery percentage. Additionally, OnePlus has confirmed that these earbuds will fall in the affordable segment and will lack features like wireless charging and active noise cancellation. However, the buds are expected to support USB Type-C charging.The company has also previously confirmed that an active noise cancellation feature will be available for calling. The OnePlus Buds will also deliver up to 30 hours of battery life in total. The Buds alone are expected to provide up to seven hours of playback without the case. We expect the OnePlus Buds to be priced anywhere between Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 in India.