OnePlus 9RT launch in India today at 5 PM: Check leaked price, specifications

OnePlus 9RT specifications include a Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 4500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

OnePlus 9RT launch in India is set to take place at 5 PM IST on January 14. The premium OnePlus smartphone was launched last year in China with a Snapdragon 888 SoC. Ahead of the launch, some key details of the OnePlus 9RT India variant have leaked online. Here’s everything you need to know about the OnePlus 9RT India price and availability details, specifications, etc.

OnePlus 9RT price in India

According to a listing on Sangeeta Mobiles (via MySmartPrice), the OnePlus 9RT price in India will be set at Rs 42,999. For the price, users will get 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There will also be a 12GB + 256GB variant of the OnePlus 9RT in India, which will be priced at Rs 46,999. The smartphone will come in two colours - black and silver.

According to separate leak by tipster Yogesh Brar, the OnePlus 9RT will go on sale starting January 17 during the Amazon Great Indian Republic Day sale.

If the leaked pricing is true, the OnePlus 9RT will be priced lower than the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which was launched earlier this month in India for Rs 54,999. It, however, could be priced slightly above the upcoming Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, which is also expected to be priced at around Rs 40,000.

OnePlus 9RT specifications

The OnePlus 9RT features a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. It has a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner for the front camera. The phone will come with a 16MP front camera.

On the back, there is a triple-camera setup. The OnePlus 9RT camera module will feature a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera sensor, which is also used on the OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus 9 (Review) series, etc. The main camera will be accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera.