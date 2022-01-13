OnePlus 9RT price in India leaked ahead of January 14 launch

OnePlus 9RT specifications include a Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 4500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

OnePlus 9RT price in India has leaked ahead of the launch. The affordable flagship smartphone from OnePlus will debut on January 14 in India. The OnePlus 9RT India launch event is scheduled to kick off at 5 pm IST. According to the leaked information, the company will launch the device in two storage options.

OnePlus 9RT price in India

Tipster Yogesh Brar claims that the OnePlus 9RT price in India will start at Rs 42,999 for the base variant. It will have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There will also be a 12GB + 256GB model, which will be priced at Rs 46,999.

The smartphone will come in Black and Silver colours and is said to go on sale during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale starting January 17.

If the leaked pricing details are true, the OnePlus 9RT will undercut the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which was launched earlier this month in India for Rs 54,999. Another smartphone joining the affordable flagship segment later this month is the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, which is also expected to be priced similar to the OnePlus 9RT.

OnePlus 9RT specifications

OnePlus 9RT was launched last year in China. The OnePlus 9RT India variant is expected to come with the same specs found on the Chinese variant. It has a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with 1300 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is flat and has thin bezels around it.

Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 888 SoC. The phone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. The charger is provided in the box. On the back, the phone has a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS, a 16 MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera.

For selfies, there is a 16MP front camera. The phone runs Android 11-based Color OS 12 in China. In India, it will have the latest Oxygen OS 11 version out of the box. The Android 12-based Oxygen OS 12 update is expected to be released soon.