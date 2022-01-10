Xiaomi 11T Pro launch in India set for January 19 to take on upcoming OnePlus 9RT

Xiaomi 11T Pro price in India is expected to be around Rs 45,000.

Xiaomi 11T Pro India launch date has been announced. The company will debut its OnePlus 9RT competitor in India on January 19. The premium smartphone was launched in Europe in 2021 and comes with a Snapdragon 888 SoC. The USP of the Xiaomi 11T Pro is its 120W fast charging support, which we also saw on the recently-launched Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge.

Xiaomi 11T Pro launch in India

Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to confirm the launch date of the “HyperPhone”. Xiaomi 11T Pro launch event in India will be hosted on January 19. There is no word on whether the vanilla Xiaomi 11T will launch in India alongside.

Xiaomi 11T Pro price in India is expected to be around Rs 45,000. The phone will then compete against the OnePlus 9RT, which will launch in India on January 14 and is expected to be priced under Rs 40,000.

The phone will launch in two storage options, according to some recent rumours. It will have 8GB of RAM as standard and come with 128GB, 256GB storage options.

Xiaomi 11T Pro specifications and features

Xiaomi 11T Pro features a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone also comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 non-expandable storage. The device runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge, while the supported adapter is included in the box.

In terms of camera, the Xiaomi 11T Pro has a triple-camera setup with a 108 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 5 MP telemacro camera. There’s no OIS on either sensor, while the main camera can record video in up to 8K resolution. On the front, the Mi 11T Pro gets a 16 MP selfie camera.

At the front, the phone has a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. It supports HDR10+ and offers 1,000 nits of peak brightness.

Other Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G specifications include dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, 5G, 4G, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, etc.