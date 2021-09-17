MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Xiaomi Mi 11T, Mi 11T Pro launched with 120Hz Display, 108 MP Primary Camera, 5,000 mAh Battery

The Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro feature a starting price of EUR 499 (Approx. Rs 43,300) and EUR 649 (Approx. Rs 56,400) , respectively.

Moneycontrol News
September 17, 2021 / 12:40 PM IST

Xiaomi recently dropped new flagship smartphones in Europe. The Mi 11T series brings three new handsets into the fray, namely – the Mi 11T, Mi 11T Pro, and Mi 11T Lite 5G NE. The Mi 11T series succeeds last year’s Mi 10T lineup.

Mi 11T, Mi 11T Pro Prices 

The Xiaomi Mi 11T is priced at EUR 499 (Approx. Rs 43,300) for the base 8GB/128GB model. The device is also available in an 8GB/256GB configuration for EUR 549 (Approx. Rs 47,700). The Mi 11T Pro’s price is set at EUR 649 (Approx. Rs 56,400) for the base 8GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations will set you back EUR 699 (Approx. Rs 60,700) and EUR 749 (Approx. 65,000), respectively.

Mi 11T Pro Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone also comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 non-expandable storage. The device runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. It also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge, while the supported adapter is included in the box.

For optics, the Mi 11T Pro arrives with a triple-camera setup with a 108 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 5 MP telemacro camera. There’s no OIS on either sensor, while the main camera can record video in up to 8K resolution. On the front, the Mi 11T Pro gets a 16 MP selfie camera.

The handset sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. It supports HDR10+ and offers 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The Mi 11T Pro also features dual stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon. You also get Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, while the fingerprint reader is shifted to the side.

Unlike the Mi 11 Pro, which is IP68 rated, the Mi 11T Pro is IP53 rated for basic splash resistance. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, etc. The Mi 11T Pro comes in Celestial Blue Meteorite Gray, and Moonlight White colour options. With the Mi 11T Pro, Xiaomi is promising three years of Android OS updates and four years of security updates.

Mi 11T Specifications

The Mi 11T shares much of the same specifications with the Mi 11T Pro. The main difference between the Mi 11T and its Pro counterpart is that the former uses a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra SoC. Other changes include downgraded 67W fast-charging support and LPDDR4X RAM. Everything else, including the cameras, battery size, display, build, and software stay the same. Even the colour options for the vanilla Mi 11T are the same as the Mi 11T Pro.
first published: Sep 17, 2021 12:40 pm

