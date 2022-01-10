Samsung Galaxy S21 FE India price, availability details announced: Check details here

With the launch, the Galaxy S21 FE competes against the likes of the OnePlus 9RT, Vivo X70 Pro and the iPhone 11.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price in India has been announced. The premium Samsung smartphone comes to India days before the OnePlus 9RT launch event, which will be hosted on January 14. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE India variant comes with an Exynos 2100 processor, unlike the global variant which has a Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price in India

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price in India starts at Rs 49,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB option. The phone also comes with an 8GB + 256GB variant and is priced at Rs 53,999. The prices are introductory and valid till January 17. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE goes on sale starting January 11 via Samsung E-store, Amazon India, Flipkart and other retail partners. It comes in Olive, Lavender, White and Graphite colours.

In comparison, the device has been launched in the US in three storage configurations - 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The base model is priced at USD 699 (roughly Rs 52,000).

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is flat and sports a hole-punch cutout at the top centre. For selfies and video calls, the phone has a 32MP front camera. It comes with a triple-camera setup on the back. There is a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP telephoto camera with support for 2x optical zoom.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE India variant draws power from an Exynos 2100 SoC. It comes with a 4500 mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging, 15W wireless charging support. There is no charger inside the box. The phone runs Android 12-based One UI 4.0 and comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.