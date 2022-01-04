Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price, specifications announced; India launch imminent

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE India variant is rumoured to launch in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB options.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been launched worldwide. The new Galaxy S21 FE flagship smartphone has been announced ahead of the OnePlus 10 Pro launch event. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S21 FE in India in the coming days to take on the upcoming OnePlus 9RT, which is confirmed to launch in the country on January 14.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE comes in three storage configurations - 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The company has made the device available in the US for USD 699 (roughly Rs 52,000). It comes in Olive, Lavender, White and Graphite colours.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE India variant is rumoured to launch in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB options. The company has already teased the device's launch on its social media channels, hinting at an imminent launch.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is flat and sports a hole-punch cutout at the top centre. It has a Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. The phone packs a 4500 mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging, 15W wireless charging support.

On the back, the device has a triple-camera setup with a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens with a 123-degree field of view and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The phone boots Android 12-based One UI 4.0 and comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

For selfies, there is a 32MP front camera sensor. The Galaxy S21 FE also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It weighs 177 grams and is 7.9mm thick.