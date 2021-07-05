Nokia G20 with 5,050 mAh battery, 48 MP quad cameras launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Back in April, Nokia launched several new smartphones in its G, C, and X-series globally. The Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia X10, Nokia X20, Nokia C10 and Nokia C20 were mid-range and budget phones that bolstered the company’s product portfolio. Now, the Nokia G20 has arrived in India.

The Nokia G20 was recently listed on Amazon with the “Notify Me” option alongside it. According to the listing on Amazon, the Nokia G20 will be available for pre-order starting from July 7 at 12:00 noon (IST). However, there is no information on pricing or an official sale date. The listing also confirmed that the Nokia G20’s price in India will be set at Rs 12,999.

The Nokia G20 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The storage can be further expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. The Nokia G20 runs on stock Android 11 out of the box. The phone sports a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The Nokia G20 opts for a quad-camera setup on the back that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the waterdrop notch houses an 8 MP selfie camera. The phone packs a 5,050 mAh battery with charging over a micro-USB port.

The Nokia G20 features an IPX2 rating for splash resistance as well as a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. The phone will be available in Blue and White colour options.