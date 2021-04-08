Nokia launches six new budget and mid-range smartphones under C, G, and X-series

HMD Global has unveiled six new Nokia smartphones today in Europe. These belong to the Nokia C-series, X-series, and G-series.

Nokia X10 specifications include a Snapdragon 480 5G processor, a 6.67-inch Full HD+ hole-punch display, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP camera setup. It comes with an 8MP front camera sensor. The phone packs a 4,470 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It runs Android 11 out of the box and will get three years of software support.

Nokia X20 specifications include a Snapdragon 480 5G processor, a 6.67-inch Full HD+ hole-punch display, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 64MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP camera setup. It comes with an 32MP front camera sensor. The phone packs a 4,470 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It runs Android 11 out of the box and will get three years of software support.

Nokia G10 specifications include a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch, a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The phone has a triple camera setup with a 13MP primary lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. It also gets an 8MP front camera. The G10 runs on Android 11 out of the box and will get two years of software support.

Nokia G10 specifications include a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch, a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The phone has a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary lens, a 5MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. It also gets an 8MP front camera. The G10 runs on Android 11 out of the box and will get two years of software support.

Nokia C10 specifications include a 6.51-inch HD+ display, a Unisoc SC7331e quad-core processor, up to 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. It comes with a 5MP single camera sensor. There is also a 5MP front camera for selfies. The device features a 3000 mAh battery with 5W charging via micro USB 2.0. It runs Android 11 out of the box and comes with three years of software support.