MWC 2020: Motorola expected to announce flagship phone and several other devices on February 23

Motorola has been making headlines with the fast-approaching shipping date of the Moto Razr. However, the Chicago-based brand is set to have a busy month in February at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The company recently sent out media invites for an event that will take place during the MWC 2020 on February 23.

Motorola is expected to launch multiple smartphones at the event, including the Moto G8 and G8 Power, and a mid-range handset with a stylus that could rival the Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

However, the star of the show will likely be Motorola’s Edge Plus flagship handset. While little information, apart from the date and time the event will be held, is available, the Moto Edge Plus has been in the news for a while now.

Considering the “Edge” branding, it is expected that a curved screen will be seen on the upcoming Moto Edge Plus. The phone was recently spotted on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and running on Android 10. When Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 865 chipset in December last year, Motorola was one of the brands that confirmed a smartphone with the new chip.

However, a company executive also said that the phone wouldn’t come cheap, and would deliver best-in-class hardware to compete with the Samsung, Google, Huawei, Apple and OnePlus' top products.