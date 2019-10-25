Motorola launches Moto G8 Plus, Moto E6 Play and Moto G8 Play: All you need to know

Motorola recently added three new handsets to its 2019 smartphone portfolio - the Moto G8 Plus, G8 Play, and Moto E6 Play. The Moto G8 Plus will compete with mid-range handsets in the under 15K market, while the Moto E6 Play and G8 Play are priced in the budget segment. So, let’s take a look at all the details about both the new smartphones.

Moto G8 Plus

The Moto G8 Plus sports a 6.3-inch IPS LCD panel with an FHD+ resolution. The phone features a waterdrop notch on the front that houses a 25-megapixel selfie camera. The G8 Plus is equipped with a 48-megapixel f/1.7 primary shooter, 16-megapixel f/2.2 ultrawide lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor and a fourth laser autofocus module.

The fingerprint reader with the Moto logo sits on the back of the device. In terms of performance, the G8 Plus is equipped with a Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of in-built storage. The handset runs on the latest Android 9 Pie OS. The G8 Plus is powered by 4,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The Moto G8 Plus is available in Cosmic Blue and Crystal Pink colours. The successor to the Moto G7 Plus will set you back Rs 13,999. The phone will be available on Flipkart by the end of October.

Moto E6 Play

Motorola’s entry-level E6 Play comes in at £99 (Approx. Rs 9,000). The E6 Play sports a 5.5-inch HD+ LCD screen with thick bezels on the top and bottom of the phone. The E6 Play sports a single rear camera with a 13-megapixel f/2.2 aperture sensor. On the front, the E6 Play gets a 5-megapixel shooter. The phone also gets a fingerprint reader with the classic Moto logo on the back.

Under the hood, we have the MediaTek MT6739 paired with 2GB RAM and 32 GB storage which is expandable via the microSD slot. The battery is 3,000 mAh and charges over MicroUSB. Like the Moto G8 Plus, you get Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. There’s also a headphone jack and FM radio. Lastly, the Moto E6 Play ships with Android 9 Pie out of the box.

Moto G8 Play

The G8 Play features a 6.2-inch HD+ screen with a waterdrop notch. The lower-end G8 Play is equipped with a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie and houses a 4,000 mAh battery.

The G8 Play gets a triple-camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The device also gets an 8-megapixel front shooter. Motorola set the price of the G8 Play at BRL 1,099 (Roughly Rs 19,500).