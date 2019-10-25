App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2019 05:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motorola launches Moto G8 Plus, Moto E6 Play and Moto G8 Play: All you need to know

The G8 Play will debut in other markets later in the year, but may not be available in India.

Carlsen Martin

Motorola recently added three new handsets to its 2019 smartphone portfolio - the Moto G8 Plus, G8 Play, and Moto E6 Play. The Moto G8 Plus will compete with mid-range handsets in the under 15K market, while the Moto E6 Play and G8 Play are priced in the budget segment. So, let’s take a look at all the details about both the new smartphones.

Moto G8 Plus

The Moto G8 Plus sports a 6.3-inch IPS LCD panel with an FHD+ resolution. The phone features a waterdrop notch on the front that houses a 25-megapixel selfie camera. The G8 Plus is equipped with a 48-megapixel f/1.7 primary shooter, 16-megapixel f/2.2 ultrawide lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor and a fourth laser autofocus module.

Close

The fingerprint reader with the Moto logo sits on the back of the device. In terms of performance, the G8 Plus is equipped with a Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of in-built storage. The handset runs on the latest Android 9 Pie OS. The G8 Plus is powered by 4,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

related news

The Moto G8 Plus is available in Cosmic Blue and Crystal Pink colours. The successor to the Moto G7 Plus will set you back Rs 13,999. The phone will be available on Flipkart by the end of October.

Moto E6 Play

Motorola’s entry-level E6 Play comes in at £99 (Approx. Rs 9,000). The E6 Play sports a 5.5-inch HD+ LCD screen with thick bezels on the top and bottom of the phone. The E6 Play sports a single rear camera with a 13-megapixel f/2.2 aperture sensor. On the front, the E6 Play gets a 5-megapixel shooter. The phone also gets a fingerprint reader with the classic Moto logo on the back.

Under the hood, we have the MediaTek MT6739 paired with 2GB RAM and 32 GB storage which is expandable via the microSD slot. The battery is 3,000 mAh and charges over MicroUSB. Like the Moto G8 Plus, you get Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. There’s also a headphone jack and FM radio. Lastly, the Moto E6 Play ships with Android 9 Pie out of the box.

Moto G8 Play

The G8 Play features a 6.2-inch HD+ screen with a waterdrop notch. The lower-end G8 Play is equipped with a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie and houses a 4,000 mAh battery.

The G8 Play gets a triple-camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The device also gets an 8-megapixel front shooter. Motorola set the price of the G8 Play at BRL 1,099 (Roughly Rs 19,500).

While the Moto G8 Plus will make its way to India, the G8 Play is currently available in Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Perú. The G8 Play will debut in other markets later in the year, but may not be available in India.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 25, 2019 05:46 pm

tags #gadgets #Motorola #smartphones

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Range of BS6 Cars
Future Begins Now with BS6