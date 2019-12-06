Motorola confirms flagship 5G smartphones with advanced camera performance in 2020

Motorola has stepped up their smartphone game in 2019. The brand has delivered handsets that offer better value than previous generations, including the Moto G8 Plus, Moto One Zoom, and Moto One Hyper. Moving past the mid-range smartphone market, Motorola also dabbled into Foldable smartphones and bringing back the fan-favourite Moto Razr in a new foldable attire.

However, even the foldable Razr, like all other Motorola handsets, packs mid-range specs, falling several miles short of a flagship. But the company is gearing up to leap to the next level in 2020. At the Qualcomm Tech Summit in Hawaii, Motorola announced it would be bringing back top-tier, premium flagship smartphones.

According to Motorola, the phones would be powered by the Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 765 chipsets, all but guaranteeing 5G connectivity. Motorola also confirmed that its upcoming premium smartphones would feature advanced camera prowess.

Sergio Buniac, Motorola Mobility President, said, “Thanks to the new technologies announced today, we'll have new premium products to announce in early 2020.”

The transition to bring beefier handsets comes after Motorola managed to steady a ship facing steep losses. According to the company, the brand has remained profitable for five consecutive quarters. In the past couple of years, Motorola has managed to deliver budget and mid-range handsets with decent hardware and excellent software.

However, Motorola is expected to take a different direction with its new flagship 5G handsets. The company isn’t just introducing premium smartphones but is also gearing up to embrace premium pricing. Francoise Laflamme, Motorola's chief strategy and marketing officer, said, “If you put out a $399 5G phone, you're going to have to sacrifice a lot of the elements that people value.”