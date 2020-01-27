App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 08:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Handle with care: Motorola issues dos and don'ts for using foldable Razr phone

Other videos detail features of the Razr's camera and outer display.

Carlsen Martin

After launching in November last year, the Moto Razr is finally going on sale in the US with Verizon already accepting pre-orders. While the initial date of the shipping was confirmed as February 6, Motorola recently posted a series of videos on its YouTube channel that detail the Razr’s features and remind consumers that the foldable screen requires caution.

The video titled “caring for Razr” stresses the importance of handling the device with care by – Keeping sharp objects away from the screen, wiping off water with a dry cloth and always closing the phone before placing it in a purse or pocket. The ad also reminds you not use a screen protector, that the Razr is water repellent and that potential “bumps and lumps” on the screen are normal because it’s meant to bend. The video reminds us that foldable phones are still in their infancy and will only get more durable with time.

Additionally, an ad also details the Razr’s camera features that include night vision for low light shots, camera cartoons to grab the attention of children and portrait mode with stage lighting effects. Cinemagraph mode also looks fun as it works by combining still photos with moving objects.

Close

The smaller display on the outside will also respond to voice commands and gets a ‘sneak peek’ option. Moto Actions including gesture-enabled three-finger screenshot, chop motion for toggling the flash and twist to turn on camera are also coming to the Moto Razr.

related news

The foldable smartphone will be priced at USD 1,499 (Approx. Rs 1,07,100) in the US and is expected to arrive in India shortly after its US release. Check out all the recent videos Motorola released about the Razr here.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 27, 2020 08:28 pm

tags #gadgets #Moto Razr #Motorola #smartphones

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.