Handle with care: Motorola issues dos and don'ts for using foldable Razr phone

After launching in November last year, the Moto Razr is finally going on sale in the US with Verizon already accepting pre-orders. While the initial date of the shipping was confirmed as February 6, Motorola recently posted a series of videos on its YouTube channel that detail the Razr’s features and remind consumers that the foldable screen requires caution.

The video titled “caring for Razr” stresses the importance of handling the device with care by – Keeping sharp objects away from the screen, wiping off water with a dry cloth and always closing the phone before placing it in a purse or pocket. The ad also reminds you not use a screen protector, that the Razr is water repellent and that potential “bumps and lumps” on the screen are normal because it’s meant to bend. The video reminds us that foldable phones are still in their infancy and will only get more durable with time.

Additionally, an ad also details the Razr’s camera features that include night vision for low light shots, camera cartoons to grab the attention of children and portrait mode with stage lighting effects. Cinemagraph mode also looks fun as it works by combining still photos with moving objects.

The smaller display on the outside will also respond to voice commands and gets a ‘sneak peek’ option. Moto Actions including gesture-enabled three-finger screenshot, chop motion for toggling the flash and twist to turn on camera are also coming to the Moto Razr.