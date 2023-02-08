Moto e13 affordable smartphone launched in India for Rs 6,999

Motorola recently dropped a new budget smartphone in India. The Moto e13 arrives as an entry-level smartphone with a Unisoc chipset, the latest operating system, and a large battery. The Moto e13 first hit global markets a couple of weeks ago.

Moto e13 Price in India

The Moto e13 price in India is set at Rs 6,999 for the 2GB/64GB model, while the 4GB/64GB variant will set you back Rs 7,999. The Motorola e13 will go on sale in India from February 15 through Flipkart and other retail stores. The Moto e13 comes in Cosmic Black, Aurora Green, and Creamy White colour options.

Moto e13 Specifications

The Moto e13 is powered by the Unisoc T606 SoC paired with the Mali G57 GPU. The handset comes with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Additionally, the storage can be expanded via a microSD card. The Moto e13 runs on Android 13 (Go Edition) out of the box.

Read More

While Motorola is running the latest operating system on the Moto e13, there is no information about updates yet. Motorola’s affordable smartphone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. The device has a 3.5mm audio jack and comes with Dolby Atmos support.

The Moto e13 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The waterdrop notch on the display houses a 5 MP selfie camera. On the back, the Moto e13 opts for single 13 MP rear camera with an LED flash. Connectivity options include Dual-SIM 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a USB-C port, and more.