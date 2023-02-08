English
    Moto e13 affordable smartphone launched in India for Rs 6,999

    The Moto e13 arrives as an entry-level smartphone with a Unisoc chipset, the latest operating system, and a large battery.

    Carlsen Martin
    February 08, 2023 / 06:04 PM IST

    Motorola recently dropped a new budget smartphone in India. The Moto e13 arrives as an entry-level smartphone with a Unisoc chipset, the latest operating system, and a large battery. The Moto e13 first hit global markets a couple of weeks ago.

    Moto e13 Price in India 

    The Moto e13 price in India is set at Rs 6,999 for the 2GB/64GB model, while the 4GB/64GB variant will set you back Rs 7,999. The Motorola e13 will go on sale in India from February 15 through Flipkart and other retail stores. The Moto e13 comes in Cosmic Black, Aurora Green, and Creamy White colour options.

    Moto e13 Specifications