Microsoft working on Xbox Streaming device that will reportedly release next year

New reports suggest that Microsoft will release a streaming device and an app for internet-connected TVs, that allows users, to play their Xbox Game Pass titles on their TVs using Xbox's Cloud Gaming Service. The release will apparently happen sometime in the next 12 months.

In 2021, Microsoft announced that it was working with TV manufacturers to bundle its Xbox Game Pass experience. This would allow customers to play game pass titles using a controller and Xbox's Cloud Gaming Service. They also said they would release a dedicated streaming device for TVs.

Since then, we haven't heard much about the device or the app integration until now. As per a report by Venture Beat, the rumour mills have been churning new details on Microsoft's ambitious plans.

The Redmond-based technology giant is planning to release the device next year, and it will likely be in the shape of a puck or a stick similar to Amazon's Fire TV Stick. It will also allow the users to access movie and TV content, in addition to being able to play Xbox Game Pass titles.

Xbox Everywhere includes devices like a TV puck for Xbox Cloud Gaming, apps for TVs, and even Microsoft's original plan to let you play all Xbox games you own through the cloud

— Tom Warren (@tomwarren) May 5, 2022

As per the report, Microsoft is working closely with Samsung to create an app for their line-up of smart TVs, which will also debut next year. The rumours were backed by Tom Warren, senior editor for publication The Verge.

Microsoft is uniquely positioned in the world of cloud gaming, where it leverage its game subscription service, Xbox Game Pass to let users play games on any device they want. India; however, currently does not have access to Xbox Cloud Gaming and the company hasn't specified when it plans to launch the service for our shores.

Meanwhile, users can sign up for Game Pass for as low as Rs 349 per month.





