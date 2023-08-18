Microsoft announces a 'special event' for September 21

Microsoft has already been testing the AI-based Co-pilot with Windows 11 Insiders in Beta. (Image: Unsplash)

Microsoft has started sending out invites for a 'special event' in New York, United States, scheduled for September 21.

The Redmond technology giant hasn't shared any details on the event yet, but this could be the company's big hardware event where they share news on new Surface devices and other gadgets.

Rumors online suggest that Microsoft could introduce a variant of the Surface laptop with 64GB RAM. The Surface Studio 2 will likely be updated to use the new Intel processors and Nvidia's RTX 40-series mobile GPUs. There are also rumours that Microsoft may show off AMD variants of the Surface laptops.

Given the company's recent history with Artificial Intelligence (AI), it wouldn't be wild to expect more AI-related announcements. Microsoft has already been testing the AI-based Co-pilot with Windows 11 Insiders in Beta.

In other news, Microsoft will shut down the Xbox 360 online marketplace next year.

Xbox 360 Store and Xbox 360 Marketplace will be shut down on July 29, 2024, and gamers using the old console will not be able to purchase and download new games, according to a post on Xbox's website.

Microsoft is, however, allowing users to play with their already purchased Xbox 360 games and older titles that are compatible with the console.