Microsoft's AI Copilot now available in Windows 11 Beta

Microsoft is now rolling out its AI assistant for Windows 11, Copilot to Windows 11 Insiders in the Beta Channel.

Starting August 3, Windows Insiders can download a preview build of Copilot for Windows 11. Microsoft said that the first preview will focus on the "integrated UI experience", with more features coming in future previews.

To invoke Copilot, you can click on the dedicated button on the taskbar or use the built-in shortcut - WIN+C. The feature will be housed to the right of the desktop, as a, "side bar docked to the right where it won’t overlap with your desktop content" and run parallel to your apps. This will allow users to use the feature anytime they want.

For the first preview, you can ask Copilot to control Windows settings, like "Change to dark mode" or "Turn on do not disturb". It can take screenshots and summarize websites, though you will need to open Microsoft Edge for this to work. It can also write stories or generate images.

The company encourages you to send feedback on any issues you may have using the "..." button and typing out the problem you faced. Microsoft says that Insiders can expect more features to be added as they refine the experience with feedback.