App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2020 01:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kashmiri student develops FileShare Tool, an Indian alternative to popular Chinese app SHAREit

Tipu Sultan Wani, the developer of the app, claims that FileShare Tool is faster than SHAREit.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The ban of Chinese apps, coupled with the demand for ‘Made in India’ apps, has fueled the local talent to develop new alternatives. One such made in India app is the FileShare Tool which has been developed by a boy from Kashmir. FileShare Tool has been launched as an alternative to SHAREit, a popular Chinese app that was recently banned by the Indian government.

FileShare Tool, as the name suggests, is an app for sharing files between devices. The application is available for download on the Google Play Store and has an average review rating of 4.8 stars out of five. FileShare has been developed by Tipu Sultan Wani, who is also an MBA student living in Kashmir’s Chadoora town. He claims that the app is faster than SHAREit and does not have any ads. 

“This application is working faster than SHAREit. Unlike SHAREit, I have developed this application without advertisements, which can be used to share movies, documents and audios, without any limit,” Wani was quoted by KashmirWatch, a local news website.

Close

The app functions are very similar to SHAREit. Android devices need to be on the same network to share and receive files. Users also need to give access to media files and Bluetooth to enable the transfer process.

related news

Besides the FileShare tool, Wani has also developed a free VPN and deal-comparison website called Travager - a site that compares several deals on hotels, flights, etc.
First Published on Jul 7, 2020 01:22 pm

tags #59 chinese apps banned #SHAREit

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.