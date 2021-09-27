iQOO Z5 price in India, specifications announced; smartphone to go on sale during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

iQOO Z5

iQOO Z5 launched in India is the latest sub-Rs 25,000 smartphone. The new iQOO smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 778G SoC and has a 5,000 mAh battery under the hood. It competes against the likes of the Realme GT Master Edition, Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, and the upcoming Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G. The iQOO Z5 price in India starts at Rs 23,990 and goes on sale via Amazon India.

iQOO Z5 price in India

iQOO has launched the Z5 5G in two storage options. The base 8GB RAM option with 128GB is priced at Rs 23,990. The iQOO Z5 India price for the 12GB + 256GB variant is set at Rs 26,990. The phone comes in two colours - Mystic Space and Arctic Dawn. iQOO Z5 sale in India starts on October 3 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

iQOO Z5 specifications and features

iQOO Z5 5G features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD. The screen has 120Hz refresh rate support and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It comes with a 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut and has 650 nits of peak brightness.

The phone draws power from a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC under the hood. It comes with a 5000 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The performance unit comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. iQOO has also included a new VC cooling system claimed to bring the temperature down by up to 12-degrees.

The phone has a triple-camera setup on the back with a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, there is a 16MP front camera sensor inside the hole-punch cutout. It runs Android 11-based Funtouch OS out of the box.

The device has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack and stereo speakers as well.