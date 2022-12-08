iQOO Neo 7 SE launched with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display, 120W Charging

iQOO Neo 7 SE was recently unveiled in China alongside the flagship iQOO 11 series. The iQOO Neo 7 SE arrives as the first smartphone to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC.

iQOO Neo 7 SE Price

The iQOO Neo 7 SE price in China is set CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs 24,800) for the base 8GB/128GB model. The iQOO Neo 7 SE also comes in 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 16GB/256GB configurations that will set you back CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs 27,150), CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs 29,500), CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs 33,100), and CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs 34,250), respectively.

iQOO Neo 7 SE Specifications

The iQOO Neo 7 SE is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC paired with the Mali G610 GPU. The phone features up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The iQOO Neo 7 SE packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

For optics, iQOO Neo 7 SE gets a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. The main camera also gets OIS support and offers 10x digital zoom. On the front, there’s a 16 MP selfie camera with an f/2.45 aperture.

Additionally, the iQOO Neo 7 SE sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, 5G, 4G LTE, an under-display fingerprint reader, and more. The iQOO Neo 7 SE is offered in Electronic Blue, Interstellar Black, and The Galaxy colours options.