iQOO 11 5G, iQOO 11 Pro launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 144Hz AMOLED Display, V2 Imaging Chip

The iQOO 11 series has officially been unveiled in China and follow the Vivo X90 Pro+ to incorporate the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The line-up includes the iQOO 11 5G and iQOO 11 Pro 5G. Additionally, the iQOO 11 5G has also dropped in Malaysia.

iQOO 11 5G Price

The iQOO 11 5G price is set at CNY 4,999 (approx. Rs 59,100) for the top-end 16GB/512GB model. Additionally, the iQOO 11 5G also comes in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 16GB/256GB configurations that will set you back CNY 3,799 (approx. Rs 44,900), CNY 4,099 (approx. Rs 48,400), CNY 4,399 (approx. Rs 52,000), CNY 4,699 (approx. Rs 55,500), respectively.

iQOO 11 Pro Price

The iQOO 11 Pro price is set at CNY 4,999 (approx. Rs 59,100) for the base 8GB/256GB model. Additionally, the iQOO 11 Pro also comes in 12GB/256GB, and 16GB/512GB configurations that will set you back CNY 5,499 (approx. Rs 65,000) and CNY 5,999 (approx. Rs 70,000), respectively.

Both iQOO 11 smartphones are available in Track Version (Black), Legendary Edition (BMW Motorsport Theme), and Isle of Man Special Edition (Green) colour options. The iQOO 11 5G has also been unveiled in Malaysia, although we couldn’t find pricing information of the device in the country. Additionally, the iQOO 11 series India launch could take place sometime in January.

iQOO 11 Pro Specifications

The iQOO 11 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. The handset also comes with up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The iQOO 11 Pro also features the custom V2 imaging chip that first debuted on the Vivo X90 series. The handset runs Android 13-based Origin OS Forest, although the global versions of the devices will use FunTouch OS 13.

The iQOO 11 Pro sports a 6.78-inch QHD+ (3200 x 1440 pixels) Samsung E6 Curved AMOLED display that uses LPTO 4.0 technology. The screen boasts a 144Hz refresh rate and 1440Hz High frequency PWM dimming. The display supports HDR10+ and boasts a peak brightness of 1,800 nits. The iQOO 11 Pro packs a 4,700 mAh battery that supports 200W ultra-fast charging support and 50W wireless charging support.

For optics, the iQOO 11 Pro gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP Sony IMX866 sensor with an f/1.75 aperture at the helm. The main camera is paired with a 50 MP ultrawide unit with an f/2.7 aperture and a 13 MP portrait lens with 3x optical zoom. The iQOO 11 Pro’s ultrawide camera has a wide 150-degree FoV, while the main camera supports OIS. On the front, there’s a 16 MP selfie camera.

iQOO 11 5G Specifications

The iQOO 11 5G has the same chipset, display, selfie camera, and software as its ‘Pro’ counterpart. However, the only differences here is that the E6 AMOLED display is flat and not curved. Moreover, the iQOO 11 5G has a bigger 5,000 mAh battery but slower 120W charging support. The iQOO 11 5G has a triple-camera setup on the back with different sensors.

The phone uses a 50 MP Samsung GN5 primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 13 MP portrait camera with 2x zoom. On the front, the 16 MP selfie camera remains the same. Lastly, the 8GB/128GB model of the vanilla iQOO 11 5G uses UFS 3.1 storage as opposed to UFS 4.0.