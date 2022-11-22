Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro launched with MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display, 120W Charging

Vivo has officially unveiled the X90 series in China. The Vivo X90 series brings the first smartphone to feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipsets.

The Vivo X90 series also features Zeiss Optics with Zeiss T* Lens Coating. The company’s new X90 line-up including the vanilla Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+. However, our focus here will be on the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro’s specifications.

Vivo X90 Price

The Vivo X90 price in China is set CNY 3,699 (Roughly 42,300) for the 8GB/128GB model. Additionally, the Vivo X90 also comes in 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB configurations that will set you back CNY 3,999 (Roughly Rs 45,750), CNY 4,499 (Roughly Rs 51,450), and CNY 4,999 (Roughly Rs 57,200), respectively.

Vivo X90 Pro Price

The Vivo X90 Pro price in China is set CNY 4,999 (Roughly 57,200) for the 8GB/256GB model. Additionally, the Vivo X90 Pro also comes in 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations that will set you back CNY 5,499 (Roughly Rs 62,900) and CNY 5,999 (Roughly Rs 68,600), respectively.

The Vivo X90 is offered in China Red, To Black, and Ice Blue colours, while the Vivo X90 Pro comes in China Red and Original Black variants. The Vivo X90 will be available for purchase in China this month, while the X90 Pro will go on sale next month. As of now, there is no word about the international availability of the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro.

Vivo X90 Pro Specifications

The Vivo X90 Pro is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC paired with the new Immortalis-G715 GPU. The phone comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The X90 Pro also features Vivo’s self-developed V2 imaging chip for improved camera and display performance.

The handset opts for a 6.78-inch 10-bit AMOLED panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 2800 × 1260 pixels resolution. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, a 300Hz touch sampling rate, and a 1440Hz PWM high frequency dimming to better eye protection from harmful blue light. The display boasts a peak brightness of 1,800 nits and supports HDR10+.

For optics, the Vivo X90 Pro gets at triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 Sony IMX866 primary sensor with an f/1.75 aperture, OIS, and EIS. The main camera is paired with a 50 MP portrait lens with an f/1.6 aperture and 12 MP ultrawide unit with an f/2.0 aperture. On the front, there’s a 32 MP selfie camera.

The Vivo X90 Pro+ also packs a 4,870 mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. The handset runs Android 13-based OriginOS 3 custom skin out of the box. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 4G LTE, a USB Type-C port, and more. The Vivo X90 Pro+ also features an in-display fingerprint reader and Hi-Res Audio and aptX-HD support.

Vivo X90 Specifications

The vanilla Vivo X90 shares much of the same specifications with its ‘Pro’ counterpart with a few minor differences. While the Vivo X90 has the same camera setup as the X90 Pro, the former gets a downgraded 12 MP portrait lens with an f/2.0 aperture. Additionally, the slightly smaller 4,810 mAh battery doesn’t support wireless charging, just 120W wired charging. The rest of the Vivo X90’s specs are the same as the Vivo X90 Pro.