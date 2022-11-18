Vivo X90 teased ahead of November 22 launch; 120W charging, Sony IMX758 camera confirmed

Vivo recently announced the official launch date of the Vivo X90 series in China. Ahead of its November 22 launch, the company has provided a preview of some key specifications of the vanilla X90.

According to the company’s official Weibo handle, the Vivo X90 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC. It will also use Vivo’s new V2 imaging chip, which was developed with insights from MediaTek and is tailor-made for the Dimensity 9200 chipset. The teaser also reveals the camera setup on the Vivo X90 that will feature a 50 Sony IMX758 camera sensor at the helm. The camera setup on the back will feature a Zeiss T Coating.

Vivo has also confirmed that users will be able to opt for a E6 OLED panel from Samsung or a BOE Q9 OLED screen. Both screens will feature 2,160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. Additionally, the Vivo X90 will also support 120W wired fast charging.

Apart from the Vivo X90 specifications revealed by the company, tipster Yogesh Brar revealed all key aspects of the device.

The tipster notes that the Vivo X90 will use a 6.78-inch FHD+ (1,260 x 2,800 pixels resolution) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The main 50 MP camera on the Vivo X90 will be paired with a 12 MP ultrawide shooter and a 12 MP telephoto unit with 2x optical zoom.