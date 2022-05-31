iQOO Neo 6 with Snapdragon 870 SoC launched in India, prices start at Rs 29,999

(Image Courtesy: iQOO)

iQOO Neo 6 mid-range smartphone has been launched in India. The device houses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 SoC, and comes with a 6.62-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

iQOO Neo 6 Pricing and offers

The pricing for the base variant of the phone with 8GB or RAM and 128GB of internal storage has been set at Rs 29,999. The 12GB + 256GB variant will retail for Rs. 33,999. It comes in two color variants - Cyber Rage and Dark Nova - and will go on sale starting today at Amazon, and the company's official online store.

iQOO has a variety of launch offers till June 5 such as Rs 3,000 off on the phone, if you use ICICI bank cards to buy it. There is also a Rs 1,000 discount using Amazon coupons and an exchange value of up to Rs 3,000 for your old smartphone.

iQOO Neo 6 specifications

The smartphone has a 6.62-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display, with a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz.

It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 SoC, which can be paired with up to 12GB of RAM. You can outfit the phone with up to 256GB of internal storage. For the operating system, iQOO Neo 6 runs Funtouch OS 12, based on Android 12, out of the box.

The company says the phone has a liquid cooling chamber that will help keep thermals in check, while gaming. Interestingly, the Chinese variant of the phone, exclusive to that country, has Qualcomm's much faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

On the back of the phone is a triple camera module with a primary 64-megapixel sensor with OIS paired with an 8-megapixel wide angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

The phone supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity and features a USB Type-C port. The device is powered by a 4700mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.