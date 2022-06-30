English
    iQOO 10 Pro specifications revealed on Chinese certification website

    The iQOO 10, iQOO 10 Pro, and iQOO 10 Legend BMW Edition are expected to arrive sometime next month.

    June 30, 2022 / 01:21 PM IST

    The iQOO 10 series is set to get its debut in China soon. The line-up is said to include the iQOO 10 and iQOO 10 Pro and a possible iQOO 10 Legend BMW Edition. Now, new details have emerged about the iQOO 10 Pro on the Chinese certification website TENAA.

    According to the Chinese certification website TENAA, the iQOO 10 Pro will come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset will also feature a triple-camera setup on the back.

    The iQOO 10 Pro was spotted on the TENAA database with model number V2218A by MySmartPrice. The listing revealed all the major specifications of the device. The listing suggests that the iQOO 10 Pro will opt for a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 2K+ (3200 x 1400 pixels) resolution.

    The phone will also come with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with a clock speed of 3.2GHz. The TENAA listing also suggests that the iQOO 10 Pro will come with 6GB, 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Additionally, storage options will include 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The handset will pack a 4,550 mAh battery that will support 200W fast charging and 65W wireless charging.

    On the back, the iQOO 10 Pro is spotted with a triple-camera setup that comprises a 50 MP primary sensor, a 50 MP secondary unit (presumably the ultrawide lens), and a 14.6 MP tertiary sensor, which will likely be a telephoto unit. On the front, the listing noted that the iQOO 10 Pro would carry a 16 MP selfie camera.

    We should get more details about the iQOO 10 series in the coming days. The iQOO 10, iQOO 10 Pro, and iQOO 10 Legend BMW Edition are expected to arrive sometime next month and will be among the early adopters of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.
    first published: Jun 30, 2022 01:21 pm
