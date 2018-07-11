App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 02:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt may increase tax on petrol, diesel cars to encourage electric vehicle sales

The ministry believes that the move will help avoid the additional financial burden that the government incurs as it incentivises buyers under FAME scheme

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government is considering increasing tax rates on petrol and diesel cars with the aim to encourage sales of electric vehicles. As per a recent proposal by the Ministry of Finance, it has been advised to impose a marginally higher tax on conventional fuel cars. The ministry believes that the move will help avoid the additional financial burden that the government incurs as it incentivises buyers under FAME scheme, as per a Mint report.

The FAME-India (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (hybrid &) Electric vehicles in India) scheme is intended to support development of the hybrid and electric vehicles market and its manufacturing ecosystem to achieve self-sustenance.

The recommendation has been stated in a memorandum issued by the Ministry of Finance to the executive finance committee for phase two of the FAME scheme, adding that it will act as a catalyst for promotion of electric vehicles. The publication has reviewed a copy of the memorandum. Moneycontrol couldn’t independently verify the report.

The ministry recommendation has come after a demand raised by the department of heavy industries for a budgetary requirement of Rs 9,381 crore to run the FAME scheme till 2022-23.

related news

In April, the government had announced extension of phase one of the FAME-India scheme by six months till September-end or till its second phase is approved, whichever is earlier. The phase one of the scheme was initially proposed for two years till March 31, 2017 but was extended twice for six months up to March 31, 2018.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 02:31 pm

tags #Commodities #India #Technology

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.