Google Pixel 4a launched in India at Rs 29,999; to be available during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starting October 16

Google Pixel 4a price in India has been set at Rs 29,999. Pixel 4a was launched earlier this year in the US and arrives in India ahead of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The smartphone will be available starting October 16 via Flipkart. Google Nest Audio, the company’s latest smart speaker, also comes to India at a price tag of Rs 6,999.

Google Pixel 4a India price details

Google Pixel 4a price in India is set at Rs 29,999. The smartphone was launched in the US for USD 349 (Roughly Rs 26,300). Pixel 4a comes to India in a single 6GB + 128GB storage configuration in a Just Black colour.

The new Nest Audio smart speaker will be available at a launch price of Rs 6,999. Both will be available on Flipkart as part of their Big Billion Day Specials. While the Pixel 4a will continue to be available on Flipkart, Nest Audio will also be available soon at retail outlets across the country at Reliance Retail and Tata Cliq.

Google Pixel 4a specifications

Google Pixel 4a is powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device sports a 5.81-inch FHD+ OLED panel with HDR support. The Pixel 4a packs a 3,140 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The phone features stereo speakers, a headphone jack, and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.

For optics, the Pixel 4a gets a single 12.2 MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture and optical image stabilization. On the front, the hole-punch camera cutout houses an 8 MP, f/2.0 selfie shooter. The Pixel 4a’s screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 3 on the front, while the back and frame are made of plastic. The Pixel 4a is available in a single Just Black variant.