you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 04:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google I/O 2019: What to expect from the developers meet in May

The most obvious yet anticipated launch during the Google I/O is Android Q.

Pranav Hegde
Google treats Android fans with new features and launches at the Google I/O held in May every year. This year, during the developer event which starts from May 7 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in California, Google is expected to launch the latest version of Android. It does not end there though, as Google’s latest event schedule gives details on what other exciting new techs would be introduced during the Google I/O 2019.

Android Q

The most anticipated launch during the Google I/O is Android Q. It is yet unknown what the next major update of Android would be called, but there have been some speculations made, thanks to Android Q beta 1.

Among major changes, the next version of Android would add system-wide dark mode, and bid adieu to the back button with the introduction of new gestures as a replacement. Android Q would focus more on data privacy and security and make changes in the way apps access user data like location.

While Google has already worked on Permissions for apps Android 9 Pie, XDA’s report states that Google would further fine tune the Permissions and may also roll out a revamped layout. Google might go the Apple way and limit an app to have location access to ‘While the app is in use.’ Other features like desktop mode for Android are expected to be introduced during the event.

Google Stadia 

Google's introduction of Stadia is touted to be as a new era in the gaming world. The cloud gaming platform would allow users to play AAA games on just about any device with a screen and an internet connection directly through a Chrome browser. Google Stadia aims to eliminate the need for expensive PC hardware by streaming games from a server in a remote location to a browser on your device.

During Google I/O, the Mountain View company will open Stadia for developers and game publishers. The company’s event schedule has a session called Stadia Streaming Tech: A Deep Dive, wherein developers and game publishers are expected to be trained about the platform’s requirement and standards. 

Foldable Phone Apps

Before released publicly, Huawei Mate X, Samsung Galaxy Fold and Xiaomi's yet-to-launch Mi Fold have already created a lot of hype thanks to their incredible design. However, they lack support for many apps and Google tends to have it fixed. At the event, it is expected that Google would train developers to create apps for foldable screens.

Other Sessions

Google unveiled Coral, a dedicated single-board computer with system-on-module for AI and local app development. During the event, the company would be focusing on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented Reality (AR) apps. There are sessions on Google Maps, Self-driving car, Google Assistant, Machine learning, etc. 
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 04:28 pm

tags #Google #google event #Google I/O #Technology #trends

