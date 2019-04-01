Xiaomi teases seamless folding nature of the upcoming Mi Fold smartphone in recent video

Xiaomi recently posted a teaser video of their upcoming foldable phone on Chinese social media site, Weibo. While Xiaomi hasn’t provided a launch date for their folding smartphone, the company is notorious for offering excellent value for money devices, but more of that later.

Xiaomi’s video provided a slight peak into the seamless nature of their new foldable handset, showing the phone in its tablet state with support for both horizontal and vertical interface. Unlike the Royole FlexPai, Huawei’s Mate X and Samsung’s Galaxy Fold, Xiaomi’s adaptation offers two foldable edges instead of just one.

Xiaomi is calling their new foldable handset, the ‘Mi Fold’. Other than providing a seamless folding experience, the company also gave users a glimpse into the fluid software transition while switching between phone mode and tablet mode.

Xiaomi’s upcoming folding handset folds twice instead of once on account of its two foldable edges. This can prove quite a challenge in terms of design and logistics, but you won’t see anything but a fluid hardware and software transition in the video. While the Mi Fold’s dual folding nature sidesteps a thorny problem of creating a crease at the folding point of the device, it also exposes the screen to scratches.

Although Xiaomi hasn’t provided any details on price, release date and configuration of the Mi Fold, the company’s current track record of delivering excellent value for money handsets should see this device priced pretty reasonably, unlike the Galaxy Fold and Mate X which are priced at approximately $1900 and $2500 respectively.

While Xiaomi’s main USP of its new hybrid device will undoubtedly be value for money, the company is also focusing on ensuring the final product is convenient and comfortable for practical use. And now to the mystery of the cup noodles; maybe it’s a metaphor for quick transition or easy one hand use, or perhaps the person in the video just forgot they were there, we may never know why but that’s okay.

One thing’s for certain, the prospect of having a not-outrageously expensive seamless foldable smartphone is exciting, to say the least.