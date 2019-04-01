App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 09:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi teases seamless folding nature of the upcoming Mi Fold smartphone in recent video

Xiaomi’s video provided a slight peak into the seamless nature of their new foldable handset, showing the phone in its tablet state with support for both horizontal and vertical interface.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

Xiaomi recently posted a teaser video of their upcoming foldable phone on Chinese social media site, Weibo. While Xiaomi hasn’t provided a launch date for their folding smartphone, the company is notorious for offering excellent value for money devices, but more of that later.

Xiaomi’s video provided a slight peak into the seamless nature of their new foldable handset, showing the phone in its tablet state with support for both horizontal and vertical interface. Unlike the Royole FlexPai, Huawei’s Mate X and Samsung’s Galaxy Fold, Xiaomi’s adaptation offers two foldable edges instead of just one.

Xiaomi is calling their new foldable handset, the ‘Mi Fold’. Other than providing a seamless folding experience, the company also gave users a glimpse into the fluid software transition while switching between phone mode and tablet mode.

Xiaomi’s upcoming folding handset folds twice instead of once on account of its two foldable edges. This can prove quite a challenge in terms of design and logistics, but you won’t see anything but a fluid hardware and software transition in the video. While the Mi Fold’s dual folding nature sidesteps a thorny problem of creating a crease at the folding point of the device, it also exposes the screen to scratches.

related news

Although Xiaomi hasn’t provided any details on price, release date and configuration of the Mi Fold, the company’s current track record of delivering excellent value for money handsets should see this device priced pretty reasonably, unlike the Galaxy Fold and Mate X which are priced at approximately $1900 and $2500 respectively.

While Xiaomi’s main USP of its new hybrid device will undoubtedly be value for money, the company is also focusing on ensuring the final product is convenient and comfortable for practical use. And now to the mystery of the cup noodles; maybe it’s a metaphor for quick transition or easy one hand use, or perhaps the person in the video just forgot they were there, we may never know why but that’s okay.

One thing’s for certain, the prospect of having a not-outrageously expensive seamless foldable smartphone is exciting, to say the least.

Also Read: Xiaomi shows off the world’s first double foldable smartphone in a video
Huawei to launch 5G-ready foldable smartphone Mate X in IndiaAll you need to know about 'Galaxy Fold', Samsung's first foldable smartphoneSamsung Galaxy Fold vs Huawei Mate X: Which one is the best foldable smartphone?
First Published on Mar 30, 2019 10:08 am

tags #smartphones #Technology

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Exercise Can Boost Health in Breast Cancer Survivors

Japan Reveals Name for New Era of Naruhito Will be 'Reiwa' Ahead of Em ...

I Just Love Food Too Much: Model Chrissy Teigen

Pope Francis Promises 'Healing' of Church Amid Sex Abuse Scandal, Assu ...

Zoe Saldana Has the Best Reaction to James Gunn's 'Guardians of the Ga ...

PUBG Mobile Top 5 Upcoming Features: Zombie Dogs, Infinity Mode, Compa ...

This Video of Sachin Tendulkar's Meteoric Rise in ODI Proves Why He's ...

DTC Employee Shot Dead in Front of 5-year-old Son, Child Rushes Home t ...

In Hidden Mountain Air Base, Albania Stores MiG Jets for Sale

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Narendra Modi has done everything to encoura ...

India to be among top-10 media markets by 2021: Study

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Leaders of previous govt kept personal interest ...

GST officers prodding businesses to deposit taxes by March 31 to meet ...

General elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha polls from W ...

CNBC-TV18 Market LIVE: Sensex gains at opening, Nifty above 11,650; Ni ...

Top stocks to watch out for on April 1: Tata Motors, Jet Airways, auto ...

Top brokerage calls for April 1: HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank top picks fo ...

All that you need to know about Mutual Funds this week

Battle for Muzaffarnagar reflects Opposition's use of caste to trump H ...

British MPs seek new path for Brexit after Parliament repeatedly rejec ...

Sensex rallies over 265 points, Nifty up 63 points in early trade; Ved ...

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan gives impetus to BMC's solid waste management ef ...

Vidyut Jammwal on Junglee: Chuck Russell had faith in Jim Carrey, The ...

Miami Open 2019: Roger Federer's ever-sharp mind is proving to be the ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Censorship in Indian theatre: Colonial era law, 'offended' mobs clamp ...

April Fools' Day: Google Maps now lets you play a version of the class ...

Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo and AR Rahman dine together

T-Series wins beef with PewDiePie after months of struggle

Sophie Turner reveals she was jealous of her Game of Thrones co-star M ...

Mick Jagger's happy pictures go viral amidst health scare

Happy April Fool’s Day 2019: You've got to be a fool to believe thes ...

IPL 2019 highlights, CSK vs RR: MS Dhoni's last over heroics helps Che ...

Happy April Fool’s Day 2019: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan l ...

Alia Bhatt doesn’t care about Ranbir Kapoor’s troubled past, belie ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.