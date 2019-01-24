App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 11:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi shows off the world’s first double foldable smartphone in a video

Xiaomi President Lin Bin has teased a double foldable smartphone on Chinese microblogging site Weibo

Carlsen Martin
Representational image
Representational image
Whatsapp

Xiaomi is pulling all stops to enter the foldable smartphone segment teasing a video of its vision of the futuristic gadget. Xiaomi co-founder and President Lin Bin recently teased a video showing off the company’s first double foldable phone, and it is easily one of the most polished prototypes out there.

Some of the industry’s biggest players are striving to perfect the foldable smartphone formula. Samsung has already displayed a prototype of their foldable phone, while a company named Royole introduced the first commercially available foldable smartphone called the FlexPai in the fourth quarter of 2018. The latest player to hop on the foldable smartphone bandwagon is Xiaomi.

Bin posted a nearly minute-long video on the Chinese social media site Weibo. The Chinese smartphone giant has already confirmed the authenticity of the video, proving that a tried-and-tested foldable smartphone prototype could make its debut as early as the first quarter of 2019.

Click to see Xiaomi's President Lin Bin original Weibo post

related news

The video doesn’t reveal many details about Xiaomi’s latest prototype, but what we do see is Lin Bin is seen flexing around on a device that looks like a tablet with some very thin bezels. Bin then goes on to fold this tablet-like device backwards, giving it a pocket-friendly form factor. The interface on this foldable smartphone also seems smooth and seamless. Xiaomi also appears to have adopted the MIUI software for the foldable phone.

Lin Bin’s Weibo post indicates that Xiaomi is finally ready to reveal its first foldable smartphone after tackling the flexible folding display, four-way folding hinge, flexible cover tech, MIUI adaptation and other such challenges. Bin has urged consumers to share their views about the Xiaomi's new prototype smartphone and also asked them to help him out with a name for the new device.

Unlike the foldable phones we’ve already seen, Xiaomi’s adaption of the technology is more practical and does resemble a device that can be used as a daily driver. Xiaomi’s will go head-to-head with Samsung’s and Huawei’s folding phone prototypes, Royole’s FlexPai and the upcoming Motorola Razr flip smartphone.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 11:27 am

tags #smartphones #Technology

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.