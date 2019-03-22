App
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2019 11:55 AM IST

Huawei to launch 5G-ready foldable smartphone Mate X in India

Huawei said it considers India an important market and Huawei is investing consistently to deliver a great user experience to its consumers in India

Huawei’s Mate X was the showstopper device at the Mobile World Conference (MWC). The foldable smartphone was one of the most anticipated launches at the MWC and received a lot of appreciation for its unique design. Huawei had stated that the smartphone is commercial ready and would be hitting selected markets soon. The company has now confirmed that the Mate X would be launched in India later this year.

Huawei India’s Consumer Business Division has confirmed that the Mate X is coming to India this year. The company has not mentioned the exact date or period of the launch though. Huawei said it considers India to be an important market and is investing consistently to deliver a great user experience to its consumers in India.

Wally Yang, Senior Product Marketing Director, Huawei Consumer Business Group said, “India is an important market for us, and we have been consistently investing and expanding our footprint in the market. We are focused on delivering the user experiences that defines the future of smartphone in the smart era.”

Yang also stated that the entry of 5G in India would be a game-changer and the company wants to its Indian customers to experience the brilliance of the super-fast and innovative technology. “As the leader of the 5G era, we are bringing an inspired, intelligent experience to global consumers in every aspect of their lives. We want our customers here to witness Huawei’s global 5G technological strength, and experience this technology marvel”, he added.

Like we stated earlier, the Mate X received appreciation for its unique design. The foldable smartphone was listed among the best launches at the MWC 2019. The Mate X has two batteries, three displays, four cameras and is 5G-ready.

The device has three screens which are 6.6-inch, 6.38-inch and 8-inch foldable panels. The Mate X has four cameras that include a 40 MP sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide sensor and an 8 MP telephoto lens. The fourth camera would be revealed alongside the launch of the P30 and P30 Pro during an event in Paris on March 26. The P30 Pro has been previously spotted online multiple times that reveal key specs about it. It is suggested that the fourth camera on the Mate X could be a Time of Flight sensor or a 10x lossless zoom sensor, after the VP of Huawei’s Global Marketing confirmed that the P30 Pro would feature a periscope-style “superzoom” camera.

The Mate X runs on Huawei’s in-house Kirin Hi-Silicon 980 processor. It is paired with Balong 5000 5G chipset coupled with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB storage. In terms of battery, the Mate X has two cells that when combined have a capacity of 4,500-mAh. The batteries are placed on either side of the folding screen. Huawei claims that its 55W SuperCharge can charge the phone from zero to 85 per cent in 30 minutes.

The smartphone was launched at a premium price tag of $2600. Huawei has not revealed the price of the Mate X in India, but it is expected to be around Rs 1,80,000. 
First Published on Mar 22, 2019 11:54 am

