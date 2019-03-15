App
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2019 06:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei P30 Pro spotted on AnTuTu benchmarks ahead of launch, to have 7nm Kirin 980 chipset, 8GB RAM

The P30 Pro scored 3289 in single core and 9817 in multicore, which is nearly the same as last year’s flagship Mate20 Pro.

Pranav Hegde
Source: WinFuture
Source: WinFuture
Huawei is all set to launch its new flagship devices P30 and P30 Pro in Paris on March 26. The upcoming devices will succeed the very popular P20 and P20 Pro models and was naturally subject to heavy speculations. To add to the rage, P30 Pro was recently spotted on benchmarking website Geekbench thereby leaking some of its specifications.

The listings reveal that a 7nm Kirin 980 chipset would power the P30 Pro with the model number VOG-L29. It would be paired with 8GB RAM and run on Android 9 Pie. The P30 Pro scored 3289 in single core and 9817 in multicore, which is nearly the same as last year’s flagship Mate20 Pro. The Mate20 had 3310 and 9803 scores for single-core and multi-core tests. The AnTuTu listings reveal that the P30 Pro scored 286,152 in the benchmark tests. The listings confirm that the device would have a 32MP front camera and a 40MP primary camera at the back.

Source: AnTuTu

Previously, the smartphone was reported to have a quad camera setup after the CEO shared an image clicked using the P30 Pro on Weibo. The Pro variant is also said to have 10x lossless that would have sharp details when zoomed. A report by WinFuture showed renders of the P30 Pro with a curved display with thin bezels and a water-drop notch. Other reports suggest that it would have a 6.1-inch QHD OLED display with a 19.5:9 display aspect ratio.

The other two devices that are expected to be launched with the P30 Pro are P30 Lite and P30. The P30 Lite is expected to have a 6.15-inch FHD+ display and have HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC under the hood. The Lite variant is said to have a 20MP +16MP +2 MP triple camera setup at the back and have a 3,240mAh battery that would support 18W fast charging.

Lastly, the P30 is said to have a 40MP + 8MP + 20 MP triple camera setup. The rear primary sensor is said to support 960fps super slo-mo video recording with OIS and PDAF. It would house a 6.1-inch QHD OLED display with a 19.5:9 display aspect ratio. The device is said to have an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the P30 would be powered with a HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC and paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB storage options.
First Published on Mar 15, 2019 06:53 pm

