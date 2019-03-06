Huawei P30 Pro to have 10x lossless 'superzoom' camera, confirms VP

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei is all set to launch its upcoming flagship smartphone — the Huawei P30 Pro. The company would be unveiling the P30 Pro and the standard variant P30 at an event on March 26 in Spain.

As is customary before any major smartphone launch, reports have surfaced online which reveal some specifications of the P30 Pro. In the latest update, the company’s VP of Global Marketing has confirmed some of the device's specs before launch.

According to Android Central, Clement Wong, VP of Global Marketing confirmed that the P30 Pro would have periscope-style “superzoom” camera. It would have a 10X lossless zoom that would have sharp details even when zoomed.

The company has been teasing videos on social media which hinted at the availability of the big new feature on the P30 Pro. After Wong’s confirmation, it is certain that the P30 Pro would have 10x optical zoom. Though he did not reveal the exact zoom capabilities, he stated that the P30 Pro's camera would offer "something nobody (has done) before”.

In addition to this, Huawei is also working on making the P20 Pro’s low light performance even better. Without going into the details, Wong stated that the company is already working on something to improve an already excellent low-light camera. He stated that the new in-house developed night mode is a step up from the software-only results seen on phones such as the Pixel 3 XL.

Recently, Huawei CEO Richard Yu shared an image on Weibo which was clicked on the P30 Pro. The watermark on the picture made it clear that the P30 Pro would have a Quad camera setup.

Previously, renders of the device were leaked online and reported by WinFuture. The report confirmed that the P30 Pro would have a quad camera setup and thin bezels on the front with a water-drop notch. Other details such as the colour options of the device too were revealed in the report.

While there is not much known about the processor that would be used or the screen size of the P30 Pro, it is safe to assume that the company would use its Kirin 980 SoC in the P30 Pro.