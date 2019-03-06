App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 07:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei P30 Pro to have 10x lossless 'superzoom' camera, confirms VP

Clement Wong, VP of Global Marketing confirmed that the P30 Pro would have periscope-style “superzoom” camera.

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei is all set to launch its upcoming flagship smartphone — the Huawei P30 Pro. The company would be unveiling the P30 Pro and the standard variant P30 at an event on March 26 in Spain.

As is customary before any major smartphone launch, reports have surfaced online which reveal some specifications of the P30 Pro. In the latest update, the company’s VP of Global Marketing has confirmed some of the device's specs before launch.

According to Android Central, Clement Wong, VP of Global Marketing confirmed that the P30 Pro would have periscope-style “superzoom” camera. It would have a 10X lossless zoom that would have sharp details even when zoomed.

The company has been teasing videos on social media which hinted at the availability of the big new feature on the P30 Pro. After Wong’s confirmation, it is certain that the P30 Pro would have 10x optical zoom. Though he did not reveal the exact zoom capabilities, he stated that the P30 Pro's camera would offer "something nobody (has done) before”.

related news

In addition to this, Huawei is also working on making the P20 Pro’s low light performance even better. Without going into the details, Wong stated that the company is already working on something to improve an already excellent low-light camera. He stated that the new in-house developed night mode is a step up from the software-only results seen on phones such as the Pixel 3 XL.

Recently, Huawei CEO Richard Yu shared an image on Weibo which was clicked on the P30 Pro. The watermark on the picture made it clear that the P30 Pro would have a Quad camera setup.

Image: Richard Yu on Weibo

Previously, renders of the device were leaked online and reported by WinFuture. The report confirmed that the P30 Pro would have a quad camera setup and thin bezels on the front with a water-drop notch. Other details such as the colour options of the device too were revealed in the report.

While there is not much known about the processor that would be used or the screen size of the P30 Pro, it is safe to assume that the company would use its Kirin 980 SoC in the P30 Pro.

Oppo showed a preview of its 10x zoom prototype at the MWC which used the periscope setup to get such zooming capabilities. Huawei may use the same setup to achieve such high optical zoom in its P30 Pro.
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 07:17 pm

tags #10x Lossless zoom #gadgets #Huawei #Huawei P30 Pro #Quad camera setup #Technology #trends

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Nirav Modi’s 100-crore Alibaug Bungalow To Be Demolished Using Contr ...

News18 Wrap: Rafale Hearing Adjourned, New Pictures Cast Doubt on Bala ...

KL Rahul – A Middling Record in ODI Cricket

In 2019, Indian Politicians Still Think ‘Wearing Petticoat and Bangl ...

Injured Rahane Ruled Out of Syed Mushtaq Ali Super League Stage

Nitin Gadkari Hints Govt May Bring New Law to Give Preference to Local ...

India Has Science On Its Side, But Picks Culture to Fight US Over Bloo ...

Chennai Railway Station To Be Renamed After MGR, PM Modi Announces At ...

Rajasthan IPS Officer Dismissed From Service Over Extramarital Relatio ...

BJP shoots itself in foot with Amit Shah's claim of '250 killed' in Ba ...

Game of Thrones season 8 trailer reveals little of Tyrion Lannister; w ...

Punjab's debt-ridden cultivators continue to take their own lives as C ...

Iraqi children being tried for alleged ties to Islamic State, forced c ...

Donald Trump withdraws GSP duty benefits for India: Seven charts decod ...

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus review: A premium 2019 flagship with a few com ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Youthful Ajax reinvent Total Football in Bernabeu to ...

Githa Hariharan on her latest novel I Have Become The Tide, Rohith Vem ...

Sonam Kapoor strikes a pose with Arjun Kapoor and his ladylove Malaika ...

As Kalank trailer release date nears, Varun Dhawan shares a breaking n ...

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar may tie the knot in April or May!

Surveen Chawla looked absolutely ravishing in her baby shower, pics in ...

World Cup 2019: Bleed Blue for Virat Kohli & Co, as Team India jersey ...

Brahmastra: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt present the ...

MS Dhoni makes his digital debut with Roar Of The Lion
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.