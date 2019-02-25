App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 04:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo's 10x lossless zoom and 5G ready smartphone coming in Q2 2019

Oppo said that it is working with operators like Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and Jio to bring the 5G phone to India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo kickstarted its Mobile World Conference (MWC) event by launching a 5G-ready smartphone that has 10x lossless zoom. The company had stated in December that they are working on a 5G phone and now it has announced the commercial production of the same. 

The smartphone-maker had stated that it was working on a 5G prototype based on the Find X. The company did not reveal the name of the device but stated that it would be releasing the 5G-ready smartphone in Q2 of 2019.

Oppo has partnered with four telecom operators as of now — Swisscom, Telstra, Optus and Singtel. The company announced that the phone would be coming to China Mobile during Summer 2019.

Talking about the lossless zoom, Oppo stated that it was able to achieve the feat with the help of a periscope based system.

related news

The device has a triple-camera setup — a primary 48 MP sensor, a 12 MP telephoto lens with a focal length of 160mm and the third camera is an 8 MP that is 120-degree ultra-wide sensor and has a focal length of 16mm. All three lenses have Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS).

It would also be using a 6.76 mm camera module that makes space for a larger sensor that helps get more light and better image quality. Oppo stated that the telephoto lens features two ‘D-cut optical lenses’ which helped reduce the thickness of the camera setup and the company was able to fit in an additional, larger sensor. The company claims that the OIS in all its three lenses is 73% improved compared to its 5x optical zoom tech. 

Other specifications in the device include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and X50 modem that supports 5G.

As for India, Oppo said that it is working with operators like Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and Jio to bring the 5G phone to India. 
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 04:56 pm

tags #5G #5G smartphones #Mobile World Conference #MWC 2019 #Oppo

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.