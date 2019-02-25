Oppo's 10x lossless zoom and 5G ready smartphone coming in Q2 2019

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo kickstarted its Mobile World Conference (MWC) event by launching a 5G-ready smartphone that has 10x lossless zoom. The company had stated in December that they are working on a 5G phone and now it has announced the commercial production of the same.

The smartphone-maker had stated that it was working on a 5G prototype based on the Find X. The company did not reveal the name of the device but stated that it would be releasing the 5G-ready smartphone in Q2 of 2019.

Oppo has partnered with four telecom operators as of now — Swisscom, Telstra, Optus and Singtel. The company announced that the phone would be coming to China Mobile during Summer 2019.

Talking about the lossless zoom, Oppo stated that it was able to achieve the feat with the help of a periscope based system.

The device has a triple-camera setup — a primary 48 MP sensor, a 12 MP telephoto lens with a focal length of 160mm and the third camera is an 8 MP that is 120-degree ultra-wide sensor and has a focal length of 16mm. All three lenses have Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS).

It would also be using a 6.76 mm camera module that makes space for a larger sensor that helps get more light and better image quality. Oppo stated that the telephoto lens features two ‘D-cut optical lenses’ which helped reduce the thickness of the camera setup and the company was able to fit in an additional, larger sensor. The company claims that the OIS in all its three lenses is 73% improved compared to its 5x optical zoom tech.

Other specifications in the device include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and X50 modem that supports 5G.

As for India, Oppo said that it is working with operators like Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and Jio to bring the 5G phone to India.