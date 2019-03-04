Huawei P30, P30 Pro specs surface online before March 26 launch

After launching the highly touted foldable smartphone at the MWC, Huawei would be next launching the next iteration of its P series smartphones. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer would be launching the P30 and P30 pro on March 26, but before the launch, specifications and renders have leaked online.

The P30 would have high expectations as the current P series model, P20 was well received amongst the users. The P30 is rumoured to have three cameras on the back whereas its Pro variant would have four cameras as per a report by WinFuture. Further, images have leaked online which show that the Huawei P30 Pro would have a curved display with thin bezels and a water-drop notch.

Source: WinFuture| P30 Pro renders

In December last year, case renders of the P30 Pro surfaced online that showed a quad camera setup with a different sensor alignment. The new alignment on the P30 Pro would have three cameras aligned vertically whereas the fourth camera would be located below the flash and laser autofocus.

Source: WinFuture| P30 Pro renders

Other rumours also suggest that the P30 lineup would have 10x lossless zoom and an under the display fingerprint scanner. Both the smartphones would have a gradient design with three colour options namely, black, sea green and electric blue. The significant difference is said to be only in the camera department. There is nothing much known on the front panel screen size or the processor. However, it is assumed that the P30 would be a 5G-ready device.

Huawei’s CEO Richard Yu confirmed that the P30 Pro would have four cameras at the back. We will have to wait till Huawei unveils the P30 and P30 Pro on March 26 in an event held in Spain.