Last Updated : Mar 18, 2019 05:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei P30 and P30 Pro specs surface online before launch next week

Key specs of both the smartphones has leaked online ahead of its launch.

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

Huawei has confirmed that the company would be launching its upcoming flagship P30 lineup on March 26 in Paris. The company has confirmed that the P30 Pro would have a quad-camera setup at the back. A week before the launch, key specifications of the P30 and P30 Pro have leaked online.

Starting with the P30 Pro, the device would feature a 6.47-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. Previously, a report by WinFuture showed the renders of the smartphone which would have a curved display with thin bezels and a water-drop notch. Last week, the P30 Pro was spotted on AnTuTu listings, which showed the smartphone running on a 7nm Kirin 980 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The device is also said to have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The biggest highlight, however, is the quad-camera setup at the rear which supports 10x lossless zoom as was confirmed by Clement Wong, VP of Global marketing confirmed in an interview. The P30 pro is said to have a 40MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.6. The primary lens would support Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). The secondary sensor is a 20MP f/2.2 wide-wide-angle sensor. The third sensor which is 8MP is said to have 10x zoom capabilities. The fourth sensor would be a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor used for depth mapping.

For selfies, the device would sport 32MP lens which will be housed in the water-drop notch. For longer battery life, the P30 Pro would have a 4,200 mAh battery with support for Huawei’s SuperCharge Fast charging technology. The device would run on Android 9.0 and available in four colours- Black, Twilight, Aurora, and Sunrise Red.

The P30, on the other hand, would have a 6.1-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340. The phone would not have a curved screen like the P30 Pro. It would be powered by Kirin 980 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The storage can be expanded via Nano-Memory card. It would sport a triple-camera setup with a 40MP f/1.8 primary sensor that would not have OIS. The secondary sensor would be a 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and the third lens would be an 8MP telephoto lens with an aperture of f/2.4. The rear camera would support 5x optical zoom. On the front, there would be a 32MP selfie shooter. The phone would have a smaller 3,650 mAh battery and support Huawei’s SuperCharge fast charging technology. It would be available in Black, Twilight and Aurora colours.
First Published on Mar 18, 2019 05:35 pm

tags #gadgets #Huawei #Huawei P30 #Huawei P30 Pro #Technology #trends

